RUSSELLVILLE — James Thomas “Tommy” Blankenship, age 64, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020 in a tragic truck accident.
Tommy was the type of man who would do anything for anyone. He loved driving his big truck and his motorcycle and would love to argue with you just as a joke. He could cook anything, but his specialty was chicken stew or banana pudding. He was employed with Freight Management in Muscle Shoals and considered them all family. Everyone who knew him loved him, and could tell you his pride and joy was his family and especially his grandchildren.
The visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at noon at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.
He was preceded by his wife; and parents, Russell and Florence Blankenship.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Dawn White, Greg Blankenship, B.J. Jones Kesner (Michael) and Gary Jones; grandchildren, Chase, Hunter, Cassidy, Patrick and Will; great-grandson, Bentley White and several other great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Butler; brother, Clint “Bodie” Blankenship (Sherry); and several nieces and nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
