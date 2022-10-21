CHEROKEE
James P. “Jimmy” Thomason, 79, Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee.
Jimmy was retired from International Paper and a member of Cherokee Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J. T. and Tallie Thomason; grandson, Dylan Thomason; and sisters, Betty Ditto, Freeda Barnes, Shelia Howard, and Teresa Thomason.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Nella Thomason; sons, James Eric Thomason, John Blake Thomason (Laura); brother, Jesse Kenneth Thomason; sisters, Carolyn Mayfield and Donna Kimbrough; grandchildren, Kinzi Vanlandingham (Bryan) and Hunter Thomason; great-grandchild, Evie J. Vanlandingham; and a host of nieces; and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, P.O. Box 2652, Florence, Alabama 35630 or Barton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 506, Cherokee, Alabama 35616.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
