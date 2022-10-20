TOWN CREEK
James “Jimmy” Todd, 68, died October 18, 2022. Visitation will be at Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Friday, from 1p.m. - 2 p.m., directly followed by a graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery with Bro. Tony Dautin officiating.
Mr. Todd grew up in Town Creek. He graduated from Hazelwood High, and The University of North Alabama. He retired from The International Paper company. Mr. Todd was preceded on death by his father and mother, James and Ann Todd.
Survivors include a son, E. Brandon Todd.
