F.8.30.23 James Grissom.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — James “Tom Slick” Grissom, 66, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.

