FLORENCE — James V. McCranie, 59, died August 9, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Chisholm Hills Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church building. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. He was the husband of Starla McCranie. Arrangements are by Greenview Memorial Park.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you