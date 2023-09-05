TUSCUMBIA — James E. Vaughn, 94 of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia.

