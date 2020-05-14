FLORENCE — James W. Clemons, age 93, of Florence, passed away May 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held today at 2:30 p.m. at Rhodesville United Methodist Church Cemetery with Brother Wayne Wood officiating.
Mr. Clemons was preceded in death by his loving wife, Opal. Survivors include his children, Jimmy Clemons (Donna) and Patsy Dickerson (Barry); grandchildren, Melanie Caddell (Allen), Ginger Thompson (Jimmy), Sheena Burgreen (Chris) and Sloan Dickerson (Tara); great-grandchildren, Morgan, Marena, Coleman, Savana, Andon, Ali, Rebecca, Paxton, Max and Baby Davis; and brother, Bobby Clemons.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will include Lloyd Green, Ronnie Dickerson, Frankie Willard, Gene Montgomery and Danny Montgomery.
Mr. Clemons was a member of Cornerstone Church of Christ. He loved coon hunting, cooking chicken stew, and sitting on the front porch telling stories. He was an avid fan of Crimson Tide football.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Kindred Home Health, especially Ashley Montgomery and Jean Marie Siegel, and to special caregivers, Michelle Williamson and Peggy Benson.
