MUSCLE SHOALS — James W. Maddox, 67, died April 12, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

