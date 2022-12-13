RUSSELLVILLE — James Walker Stanley, 92, passed away on December 11, 2022. There will be a graveside service today, December 13 at 11 a.m. at Tharptown Cemetery with Alan Compton officiating, Pinkard Funeral Home directing. Pallbearers will be Greg Lane, Glen Kiel, Isaac Alexander, Jay Stanley, David Hicks and O’Neal King.
James was a member of Tharptown Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had an early career in Radio and TV Repair and then worked for 29 years as a switchman for Norfolk Southern Railway. He was a hardworking, devoted family man who always loved and took care of his family. He was third generation to live on the farm he called home and leaves his son to carry on the farming tradition. He enjoyed watching Braves baseball and Alabama football games with his grandson. He was proud of his granddaughters and loved the trips he took them on but he took special delight in watching the antics of his two-year-old great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Indiana Stanley; two brothers, G.B. and Donald Gene and daughter, Lisa Stanley. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patsy Bailey Stanley; children, Sheila Leyde (Robert) and Michael; grandchildren, Heather Leyde, Courtney Osborn (Zak), Truman Stanley; and great-grandson, Oliver Osborn.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com
Commented