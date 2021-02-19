HALEYVILLE — James Wallace Crumpton, 76, died February 14, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Solid Rock Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Littleville Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

