MURFREESBORO, TENN. — James Wallace Sudduth, 74, died March 22, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Second Creek Cemetery. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

