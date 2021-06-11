WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE

James Walton Davis, 71, died June 3, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Collinwood. Shackelford Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Mary Ruth Davis.

