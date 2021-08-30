IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — James Carson Ward, 85, died Saturday, August 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held September 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Chapel Hill Independent Methodist Church in Glen, MS. Ludlam Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.