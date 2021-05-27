HALEYVILLE — James Wayne Gilbert, 51, died May 25, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ireland Church. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Ireland Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home will be directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.