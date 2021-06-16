DANVILLE — James Willard Cole, 88, died June 14, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. He was the widower of Opal Nadine Cole.

