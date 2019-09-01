FLORENCE — James William Andrew Glaze, age 41, of Florence, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, September 2nd, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Ryan Tyler and Brother Shawn Reathford officiating. Burial will be at Hale Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Glaze, Brad Oliver, Tim Weeks, Jason Phillips, Jason Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Jason Burns, and Dakota Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Megan Marie Glaze; and grandparents.
Survivors are his mother, Glenda Warren; father, Earl Glaze; daughters, Savannah and Lydia Glaze; sisters, Serenna Ivey, Loretta Holden, and Teresa Johnson; brothers, Leon Glaze, Randy Yarbrough, and Tim Yarbrough; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Carolyn Simpson.
