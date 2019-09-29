MUSCLE SHOALS — James William “Bill” Howard, Jr. , 74, of Muscle Shoals, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home. There will be a graveside funeral service on Sunday, at 1:30 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, in Tuscumbia.

Mr. Howard was a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Auburn University and worked as a City Planner of Muscle Shoals. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, James William Howard, Sr., mother, Evelyn Monetta McWilliams Howard; and son-in-law, Frank Kelley.

Mr. Howard is survived by his wife of 29 years, Shelia Howard, of Muscle Shoals; son, Matthew, of Muscle Shoals, and Wesley (Amy), of Nashville, TN; daughters, Tonya Robb, of Florence, and Lania Kelley, of Tuscumbia; grandchildren Brigham, Blakely, and Beckham Howard, Jami (Adam) Bates, Tyler Robb, and Brittany (Chris) Lindley; and great-grandchildren Ally Bates and Aubree Lindley.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Robb, Adam Bates, Chris Lindley, Jeff Barnes, Robert Evans, and Howard Cabaniss.

Online condolences may be left at morrrisonfuneralhomes.com.

