FLORENCE — James William Coble, 85, died January 16, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Jacksonburg Church of Christ with the funeral at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Jacksonburg Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements by Greenview Funeral Home. He was the husband of Nell Coble.

