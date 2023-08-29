MUSCLE SHOALS — James William Franks, 80, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 30, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Justin Wall officiating. Interment will be in Roden Cemetery, Town Creek.

