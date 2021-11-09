MUSCLE SHOALS — James William Hargrove, age 71, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away November 5, 2021. Visitation will be today, November 9, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. service starting 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and William C. Hargrove.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Angela Hargrove. Also surviving are his daughters, Cindy Bendall (Jay), Jenny Hasha (Craig); sister, Kay Scott; grandchildren, Tanner Young, Megan Young, Thomas Bendall, Brady Bendall, and Haley Hasha; and great-grandchild, Adelyn Young.
Mr. Hargrove was a hard worker and an electrician for 50 years. He was a member of The Tennessee Valley Country Club and enjoyed playing golf. He had a giving and generous heart. Most of all he loved his family. He will be greatly missed.
Serving as pallbearers are Tony Rutledge, Earl Rutledge, Bobby Rutledge, Kyra Jackson, Kevin Thompson, Gary Highfield and Wiley Thompson.
