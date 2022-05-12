LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — James William “J.W.” Welch, 92, died May 10, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

