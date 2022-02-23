TUSCUMBIA — James William Jackson, 84, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Jackson worked both in Arkansas and at Alabama Stone where he excelled as a diesel mechanic. He loved gardening and watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke. He loved all of his animals, and even the ones that were not his, and always made sure all the animals had food to eat. He was a Christian man, who loved his God first, and all of his family with a deep fatherly love. His memory will be cherished forever.
He is survived by daughters, Lola Pounders (Rickey), Lisa Hester (Mooch), Diana Wilbanks (David); grandchildren, Sheldon Curtis (Tiffany), Amanda Fisher, Landon Pierce, Peaches; great-grandchildren, Weston Fisher, Gavin Curtis, Gage Curtis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Martha Campbell Jackson; great-grandson, Jackson Fisher; parents, Jim and Cora (Bell) Jackson); and all five siblings.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Pounders, Mooch Hester, David Wilbanks, Sheldon Curtis, Weston Fisher, and Bobby Young.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the Hospice of North Alabama, J.W. Sommers, and to Tuscumbia Valley Missionary Baptist Church for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented