COLBERT COUNTY — James Nathan Williams, age 55, , passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Visitation was Saturday, November 19, 2022, from noon until 2 pm at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The memorial service followed at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

