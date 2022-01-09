LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — James Wilson Burcham, 80, passed peacefully on December 30, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born in Russellville, Alabama and spent most of his life in Littleville before moving to Louisville. A graduate of the University of North Alabama, he was also a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge No. 881. Before retiring, he had a varied career which included working in manufacturing, security and education.
He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Estes, and son-in-law, Kevin. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret, and his parents, Stanley and Agnes Burcham.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family requests giving to the Kentucky Humane Society or the Nazareth Homes Foundation.
