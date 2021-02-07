RUSSELLVILLE — James Wilson “Super” Vandiver, 79, died February 5, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. service time Tuesday at Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville. Burial to follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery.

