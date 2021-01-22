MOULTON — James Windell Letson, 76, died January 20, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Sparks Cemetery. Windell was the husband of the late Carolyn Terry Letson.
