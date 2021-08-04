MUSCLE SHOALS
James Woodrow Nipper, Jr., 79 of Muscle Shoals, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 after a brief illness. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, was owner of Nipper and Associates, and was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at Greenview Memorial Chapel from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with funeral services immediately following. Justin Pannell will be officiating. Burial will follow in Florence Cemetery.
Mr. Nipper was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Billie Nipper and a brother, Bill Nipper. He is survived by his wife, Lorene Fielder Nipper; son, James W. Nipper III (Heather); daughter, Missy Maner (Mike); sister, Stella Rogers; grandchildren, Crystal Henry, Sara, Hannah, and Jackson Maner, Ryan and Hannah Pollard, and Drew and Sawyer Nipper.
His nephews will serve as pallbearers.
