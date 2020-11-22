WATERLOO — James Roland Young, 65, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, November 22nd, at Young Family Community Cemetery, with Larry Burbank officiating.
James was a native of Waterloo and was a retired foreman from Wilson Casket Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Roland and Audrey Jean Young; and brother, Billy Gean Young.
James is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Julia Ann Young; sons, Jason B. Young and Kirk N. Young; brother, Eric Young (Cindy); sisters, Diane Woods (Travis) and Debbie Smith (Kevin); three stepchildren; six step-grandsons; one step-granddaughter; three step-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Josh Young, Jesse Young, Cass Woods, Colt Smith, Donnie Young, Wayne Wilson, and Jason Young.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice and to Wayne Wilson.
