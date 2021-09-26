ELGIN — James Yuell “Jimmy” White, of Elgin, was born on October 20, 1953. He passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the age of 67. Jimmy graduated from Lexington High School in 1972. He has been a farmer since 1970. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed working the land. Jimmy will be remembered as the most loving, caring person that would do anything for anyone and never expect anything in return. His pride and joy was his baby girl, Anna, and her husband, Jeremy, and his precious grandchildren, Cambo, Mitchell and Sarah.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 12 p.m., in the chapel, with Russell Cosby officiating. Burial will in Springfield Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Elkins East Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Yuell and Corinne White; and his in-laws, JD and Doris Estes.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Charlotte White; daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Jeremy Blackburn; grandchildren, Cameron Thomas, Mitchell Owen and Sarah Kate Blackburn. Sister and brother-in-law, Myra and Jackie Tate; brothers-in-law, David (Evon) Estes and Darrin (Paula) Estes; aunts, Nellarene Thompson, Peggy Springer and Sue Grisham, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Darrin Estes, Mark Springer, Neal Whitt, Blake Williams, Ronald Hill and Kenny Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Thornton, Chris Thornton, Mark Thornton, Jason Thornton, Grant Thornton, Grayson Thornton, Tony Ritter, Jeff McCluskey and all his fellow farmers of Lauderdale County.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Alabama Kidney Foundation, Inc. 265 Riverchase Parkway East, Suite 106, Hoover, AL 35244 or at alkidney.org or The Springfield Cemetery Fund c/o JC Bergin 2038 County Road 76, Rogersville, AL 35652.
