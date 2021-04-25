Jamie Burks

KILLEN — Jamie Shawn Burks, 46, of Killen, passed away April 24, 2021, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Jamie was a wonderful teacher and principal who was loved by the Greenhill Community, Rogers School, and the whole Lauderdale County School System. More importantly, he was a loving husband, father, son and Christian man. He meant so much too so many. He touched the lives of so many through his work with young people.
He was an elementary teacher, coach, and helped with the drum line for many years at Rogers and later became an administrator where he influenced the entire school and community on a daily basis. His work for many years as a deacon at Lone Cedar congregation also impacted many, especially through his work with the Lads to Leaders program. His laugh was unmistakable and could often be heard, specifically when he was with Michael Dale and Dave. His example will truly be missed, but his legacy and influence will continue for many years.
Survivors include wife, Ragan Burks; son, Collin Burks; daughter, Lottie Burks; parents, Wanda Kay Burks and Marlon Joe Burks.
Preceded in death by brother, Joseph (Joel) Lee Burks.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, April 28, from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m, at the church, with Bro.. Greg Dial and Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Lone Cedar Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Michael Dale Moreland, David Matthews, John McCombs, Dennison Bretherick, Jared Hines and Jamison Hines.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Brooks Elliott, John Passarella, Stan Wallace, Will Hinton, Tim Tubbs, Mike Stamps, Trevor Hines and Brian Jones.
The family would like to thank: Dr. Craine and the staff at Princeton Baptist Medical Center for their care and concern for Jamie and the family. Also, thanks to the Greenhill Community and so many others who have shown their love and support. Always a Pirate.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented