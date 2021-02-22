HAMILTON — Jamie Carter, 43, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. Visitation will be held February 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., until service time beginning at 4 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hamilton City Cemetery.

