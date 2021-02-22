HAMILTON — Jamie Carter, 43, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. Visitation will be held February 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., until service time beginning at 4 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hamilton City Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
- EU weighs troubled Russia ties, fresh sanctions
- Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book hits bookstores
- UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom
- Russia's COVID-19 vaccination drive slowly picking up speed
- Mariners president Kevin Mather apologizes for comments
- FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
- US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000
Most Read
Articles
- 2 homes burn within 25 hours in Leighton
- Boat slip roof collapses on boats in Steenson Hallow Marina
- Florence official: "We're not set up for this"
- Remote Shoals program paying off for Shoals Economic Development Authority
- Sheffield, Florence utilities considering putting in "small-scale" solar farm
- Florence Utilities working to restore power in rural areas of county
- TVA's diverse energy portfolio keeps area's lights on
- Ice storm leaving Shoals feeling frigid until Wednesday afternoon
- 1 more night of freezing temperatures
- ALDOT crews expects secondary routes to be cleared by nightfall
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose
- Police still seeking clues to Sunday afternoon homicide
- Lauderdale County Jail inmate dies overnight
- 2 homes burn within 25 hours in Leighton
- Mark Wayne Tompkins
- Cindy Wright Jones
- March Burton 'Burt' Anderson
- Randy Pickens
- Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes grow
- Norwood, Summerhill take on new roles at Deshler High
Images
Videos
Commented
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- What should Congress do about student loan debt? (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- I don't understand conservative values (1)
- Dems should support election investigation (1)
- Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
- Outreach Reentry Ministry of the Shoals receives $15K grant (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented