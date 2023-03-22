F.3.22.23 Jamie Thompson.jpg

HAVELOCK, NC — Jamie Lee Thompson, 40, formerly of Florence, now of Havelock, NC, passed away March 16, 2023, at her residence. She was a U.S. Army veteran.

