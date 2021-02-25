KILLEN — Jamie LeFoy, age 48, of Killen, passed away February 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 28, at Williams Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. He was the husband of Julie Tippett LeFoy. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
- Stocks fall as yields continue to climb; GameStop surges
- Agency permanently bans fracking near Delaware River
- Wilkerson's 'Caste' among finalists for Lukas book prize
- Explainer: Mount Etna puts on its latest spectacular show
- France extends lifetime of its oldest nuclear reactors
- Armenian PM slams 'coup attempt' as political tensions rise
- Manhattan prosecutor gets Trump tax records after long fight
Most Read
Articles
- 2 fast-food restaurants coming to Florence Boulevard
- Florence official: "We're not set up for this"
- Boat slip roof collapses on boats in Steenson Hallow Marina
- Sheffield, Florence utilities considering putting in "small-scale" solar farm
- TVA's diverse energy portfolio keeps area's lights on
- Huntsville venue expected to boost Shoals music tourism
- Council questions Mandolin project's feasibility
- Colbert County probate office employee is Certified Election Official
- 1 more night of freezing temperatures
- Large power outage in southwest Colbert County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 2 fast-food restaurants coming to Florence Boulevard
- Florence man faces sex abuse, voyeurism charges in Lawrence County
- March Burton 'Burt' Anderson
- Cindy Ann Wright Jones
- Florence official: "We're not set up for this"
- Horace Hamner
- Donnie L. White
- Lauderdale County murderer denied parole
- Boat slip roof collapses on boats in Steenson Hallow Marina
- Lauderdale County inmate dies of 'natural causes'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (2)
- What should Congress do about student loan debt? (1)
- Grant/loan funds $160K of equipment for Tuscumbia Fire Department (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Lauderdale County Commission chairman speaks at anti-Marxism rally (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- I don't understand conservative values (1)
- Dems should support election investigation (1)
- Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented