KILLEN — Jamie LeFoy, age 48, of Killen, passed away February 22, 2021.  A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 28, at Williams Funeral Home.  Visitation will be from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m.   He was the husband of Julie Tippett LeFoy.  Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

