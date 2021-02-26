FLORENCE — On the evening of Monday, February 22, 2021, Jamie LeFoy died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 48. Over the past few months he had been dealing with health challenges, his wife Julie constantly beside him.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 28th at Williams Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m., Jason Tippett officiating.
Jamie was a sales representative for Western Power Sports, a profession he was well suited to. His love of motorcycles and power sports was fostered by his friend, mentor, and one-time employer, James Longshore of Longshore Cycles. Over the years he made friends throughout North and Central Alabama with his knowledge and willingness to answer questions and seek solutions to the needs of his customers. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Lackey LeFoy; father, Jim LeFoy, and sister, Meghan LeFoy.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Tippett LeFoy; brother, Chris LeFoy and wife, Tracy, and their children, Brianna and Cassidy of Madison. He is also survived by his niece, Adia LeFoy of Birmingham. Additional survivors include his mother-in-law, Barbara Tubbs Hill and husband, Johnnie.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wes Gamble, Michael Klyce, Jeff Price, Jason “Spanky” Williams and Chris LeFoy.
In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
