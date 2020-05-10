ROSENBERG, TEXAS — Jamie Leigh Scott, 52, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away on April 12, 2020, after battling an extended illness.
After receiving a double major from Arizona State University she moved to Texas to take on the challenges of Houston’s daily fast-paced corporate world, all while continuing to educate others about the relaxing benefits of yoga and impressing upon others the importance of a healthy diet.
She had a love for the arts and was an incredibly talented artist. Not only did she enjoy reading but she also enjoyed writing. Jamie loved to travel and was always up for a road trip. She loved music, singing and dancing. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, recreating Grandmother Scott’s afghans. Jamie also found joy in sewing from Mamaw Wallace’s homemade patterns from decades gone by. She had a real appreciation for the simple things in life like fresh air, green grass, sunshine and kindness.
Jamie was born in Florence, AL on August 12, 1967. She is survived by her mother, Sue Gibbs (Jerry) of Florence, AL, and her father, Johnnie Scott (Liz) of Rosenberg, TX. Her sisters, Lisa Boyd (Stephen), Huntsville, AL, Kim Gibbs Howard, Nashville, TN and her brothers, James Scott (Ranya), Miami, FL, Jason Zammeron (Joelyn), Joseph Zammeron (April), Houston, TX. Jamie is survived by numerous aunts and uncles, several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Jamie has been reunited with her maternal grandparents, Mattie Lee and Odis Wallace and paternal grandparents, Josephine and Lawrence Scott; her brother, Lee Gibbs; her Aunt Jean McGurie Wallace, her Aunt Barbara Scott Kizer and her cousin, Emily Kizer Berry.
The family of Jamie Leigh Scott wishes to thank her team of doctors and staff at MD Anderson as well as VITAS Healthcare. Words cannot express the gratitude we have for Lynda and Bill Guthrie for their constant love and support. We would also like to commend them for always, without fail, being there for Jamie no matter what. To all her family, friends and co-workers, your kindness and generosity does not go unnoticed.
Due to Covid-19 and social distancing, a “Celebration of Life” service will be held at a later date.
