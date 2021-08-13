RUSSELLVILLE — Jamie Patrick Cooper, age 40, of Russellville, Alabama passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Jamie was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and a 1999 graduate of Russellville High School. He had worked in shipping and receiving at Wrangler. Jamie was an avid gamer and could be found most often playing with his online gaming friends and was known as ZeroCoop.
He is survived by his parents, James R. Cooper and Patricia Cooper; brother, Stephen Paul Cooper and wife, Kacie; nephews, Jack and Isaac; niece, Sara Kate; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sara Nell and Edward David Cooper, Marlin and Jean Belew.
There will be a Celebration of Life Visitation from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama.
Jamie was a lover of all animals, especially cats. His special furbabies, Curly, Spooky and Callie will miss him greatly. He had a heart of gold.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Franklin Animal Hospital in memory of Jamie Cooper to get used for medical needs of suffering animals.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville is assisting the family.
