ROGERSVILLE — Jamie Tucker, 45, died September 7, 2021. A graveside service was Thursday at 11 a.m. at Wallace Cemetery with Rogersville Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.