CHEROKEE — Jamie Wallace Crocker, age 46, of Cherokee, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. The visitation will be Thursday, March 31, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, April 1, at First Baptist Church of Cherokee at 2:00 p.m. with Steve Slaton officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Jamie was a native of Cherokee, Alabama. She was a 1994 graduate of Cherokee High School. She graduated from UNA in Education and taught in the Colbert County School System. Jamie had a special love for children, especially her own, Austin and Emily. Jamie had such a kind, sweet spirit, and loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cherokee, where she served the Lord in many ways, including playing the keyboard, singing, and leading Vacation Bible School. During her illness, her spirit encouraged those around her to persist in the face of struggles.
Jamie is survived by her husband, David Crocker; children, Austin and Emily Crocker; mother, Nancy Wallace; brothers, Rod Wallace (Pam) and Andy Wallace (Kristi); sister, Tara Wadkins (Dale); mother-in-law, Cissy Crocker; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Crocker, Andy Waldrep, Ben Floyd, Wade Turberville, Lee Helton, Drew Wallace, Darren Wallace, and Mike Worsham.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Kindred Home Health and the Crestwood ALS Clinic. They would also like to thank everyone for the great kindness shown to them during Jamie’s extended illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shoals Sav-A-Life, https://app.easytithe.com/app/giving/shoals, or Team Gleason Foundation, https://teamgleason.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/teamgleason/donation.jsp?test=true&campaign=258&.
