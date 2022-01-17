Steve Baker, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Sarah Bryant, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Irene Calhoun, 11 a.m., Union Hill Cemetery

Wytannah Honey, noon, Calvery Baptist Church, Russellville

Julia Westbrooks, 12 p.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence

