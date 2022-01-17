Steve Baker, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel
Sarah Bryant, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Irene Calhoun, 11 a.m., Union Hill Cemetery
Wytannah Honey, noon, Calvery Baptist Church, Russellville
Julia Westbrooks, 12 p.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence
