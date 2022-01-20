Patricia Boling, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Charles Cates, 2 p.m., Cross Brand Cowboy Church, Center Star
Allen Dodd, 5-7 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home
Mary Fetzer, 2 p.m., Union Hill Church of Christ, Ethridge, TN
Reuben Hamby, 2 p.m., Rhodesville UMC Cemetery
Ruth McGee, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Shirley Palmer, 2 p.m., Graveside Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Barbara Underwood, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Eduardo Velasquez, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Commented