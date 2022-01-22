Linda Aldrete, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Frank Caldwell, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Pat Coleman, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

AB Hester, 2 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Grady Johns, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Deidre Jones, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial, Muscle Shoals

Rhonda McCaig, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Reba Mitchell, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Leona Moore, 2 p.m., Second Mt. Zion MB Church Cemetery, Evergreen

Donald Norton, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Patrick Simkovich, 1 p.m., 131 Co. Rd. 312, Florence

Dorothy Staggs, 2 p.m., Midway Freewill Baptist Church, Leighton

Vicki Staggs, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Bobbie Stults, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Deborah Thomas, 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Baptist Church

Kathie Thomas, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Barbara Watkins, 3 p.m., Faith Church, Florence

Aaron Wright, 12 p.m., Cave Spring Cemetery, Muscle Shoals

Shirley Wright, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.