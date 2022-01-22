Linda Aldrete, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Frank Caldwell, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Pat Coleman, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
AB Hester, 2 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Grady Johns, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Deidre Jones, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial, Muscle Shoals
Rhonda McCaig, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee
Reba Mitchell, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Leona Moore, 2 p.m., Second Mt. Zion MB Church Cemetery, Evergreen
Donald Norton, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Patrick Simkovich, 1 p.m., 131 Co. Rd. 312, Florence
Dorothy Staggs, 2 p.m., Midway Freewill Baptist Church, Leighton
Vicki Staggs, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Bobbie Stults, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Deborah Thomas, 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Baptist Church
Kathie Thomas, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Barbara Watkins, 3 p.m., Faith Church, Florence
Aaron Wright, 12 p.m., Cave Spring Cemetery, Muscle Shoals
Shirley Wright, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood
