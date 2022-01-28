Shirley Appleton, 3 p.m., Rock Springs Cemetery
David Berry Sr., 10 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Florence
James Horton, 1 p.m., Jackson Chapel CME Church, Courtland
Clendon Jones, 12 p.m., Red Bank MB Church
Olen Lovette Jr., 6 p.m., Liberty Church of Christ, Golden, MS
Billy Kratz Sr., 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Mary McLaughlin, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Anniston
Susan Nale, 1 p.m., North Wood United Methodist Church
Sonny Riddle, 1 p.m., Guy Cemetery
Juanita Scott, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Shelia Stricklin, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood
Travis Willet, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Commented