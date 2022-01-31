Bobby Aday Sr., 11:30 a.m., Shaw Cemetery, Leighton
Christine Blankenship, 2 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
Robin Brackin, noon, Spry Memorial Chapel
Icy Cleveland, noon, Akins Funeral Home Chapel
Patricia Daniel, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN.
Hartis Hanback, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home
William Horton, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Kathleen Hayes, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Janet Pielach, 6 p.m., South Highland Freewill Baptist Church
Mitchell Sharp, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home
Billy Smith, 3:30 p.m., Graveside Midway Memorial Gardens
Mary Wilson, noon Graveside Lawrence County Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceburg TN.
