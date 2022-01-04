Dennis Brannon, noon, Pinkard Funeral Homes, Haleyville
Samuel Brewer, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence
Gregory Grant, 2 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Virginia Hall, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, Mississippi
Cathy Helms, 11 a.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
Arthur Killen, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Callie King, 10-11 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Howard McKee, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Red Bay
Hortense Miller, noon, Graveside Decatur City Cemetery
Mayburn Putman, 2 p.m., Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Gerald Scott, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel
Gloria Smith, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
