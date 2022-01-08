Rudy Beck, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Hutson Bradford, 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Edna Brown, 11 a.m., Great St. Paul AME Church, Florence

Geneva Chambers, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Ray Clemons, 2-6, Muscle Shoals Sail Club, Killen

Evelyn Fitzgerald, 11 a.m., Leighton United Methodist Church

Sharon Gamble, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Jodi Gibson, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Trinity Nieburger, 5 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Cindy Phillips, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Jean Phillips, 1 p.m., New Hope Church of Christ, Florence

Janie Roberson, 1:30-2:30 visitation, Rogersville Funeral Home

Earl Terry, 10-12 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Shantelle Turner, 12 p.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence

George Wallace Sr., 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.