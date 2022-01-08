Rudy Beck, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Hutson Bradford, 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Edna Brown, 11 a.m., Great St. Paul AME Church, Florence
Geneva Chambers, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Ray Clemons, 2-6, Muscle Shoals Sail Club, Killen
Evelyn Fitzgerald, 11 a.m., Leighton United Methodist Church
Sharon Gamble, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Jodi Gibson, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Trinity Nieburger, 5 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Cindy Phillips, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Jean Phillips, 1 p.m., New Hope Church of Christ, Florence
Janie Roberson, 1:30-2:30 visitation, Rogersville Funeral Home
Earl Terry, 10-12 visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Shantelle Turner, 12 p.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence
George Wallace Sr., 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Commented