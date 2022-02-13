SHEFFIELD — Jan Moland Evans, 71, died February 11, 2022.

Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

