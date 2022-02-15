SHEFFIELD
Jan Moland Evans left this world on February 11, 2022 to go be with her husband, Randy Evans. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at King Cemetery, Lawrence County, Alabama.
Jan was the owner of Jan’s Market for 25 years where she became a friend to all her customers and enjoyed telling stories about her years in business. She made her home in Sheffield, Alabama for 47 years. She loved to cook and loved showing off her collection of cook books.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Evans; dad, Jim Moland; mom, Christine Moland; brothers, Danny and Melvin Moland; and best friend, Shirley Evans.
She leaves behind a host of family, friends, and caretakers.
