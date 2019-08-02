FLORENCE — Jan Greer Grisham, age 83 of Florence, AL passed away July 31, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, William H “Bill” Grisham; her daughters, Pam Grisham Gregg (Danny) and Tolli Ann Grisham (Bob Michel) and her grandchildren, Micah Gregg (Chancey), Kata Gregg and Simon Gregg (Ellie).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tollie B. Greer and Reba Joiner Greer; and her sisters, Doris J. Buffalo (Joe Paul) and Yvonne McGlockin.
A celebration of life will be held at the Elkins Funeral Home today, August 2nd from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a reception at the family home. A private graveside service will follow.
The family requests donations be directed to the Killen Library in Jan’s honor.
