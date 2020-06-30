FLORENCE — Jan Roblin, 77, of Florence passed away on June 24, 2020. Jan was an artist, author, illustrator, and instructor. She owned and resided at the Spanish Oaks School of Art, where she taught art classes and camps to hundreds of Shoals area children for more than 40 years. She was locally known for many paintings including, The Baptism, biographical portraits of Helen Keller and W.C. Handy, and A Busy Scene at Trowbridge’s. She dedicated her life to the inspiration of art and creativity in others.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, O.F. and Thelma Thompson, and brother, Steve. She is survived by her children, Benita (Gary) Alverson, Benji (Irma) Wilson, and Shane (Margarita) Wilson; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as “Nanny,” and a host of friends.
There will be a private memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
