EVA — Jana Alisa Minor Holt, 42, of Eva, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tony Moses officiating. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery.
Jana was a native of Cherokee and a Baptist by faith. She was an avid animal lover. Jana was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jamie Patterson; grandparents, Vann and Ruth Moses and James and Mamie Minor; aunt, Margie; and uncle, Charles (Betty).
Jana is survived by her parents, Jerry and Judy Minor; sister, Jennifer Patterson; niece, Savannah Patterson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Adam Moses, Josh Moses, Jacob Moses, Darrell Pickle, Bradley Handley, and Ray Minor.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the doctors and staff at Decatur Morgan Hospital and to the Eva Fire Department.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
